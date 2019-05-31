Noble (NE) Shares Down 8.9%

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) was down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 5,056,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,860,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NE. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Noble in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $3.00 price objective on Noble and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

The company has a market cap of $516.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Noble’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Noble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Noble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

