Nick Dilworth Buys 30,999 Shares of Stobart Group Ltd (STOB) Stock

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) insider Nick Dilworth purchased 30,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £39,988.71 ($52,252.33).

Shares of LON STOB opened at GBX 119.40 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stobart Group Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 101.80 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 272.50 ($3.56). The firm has a market cap of $442.76 million and a P/E ratio of -14.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Stobart Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. Stobart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.76%.

STOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Stobart Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Stobart Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “reduce” rating and a GBX 138 ($1.80) price target for the company.

About Stobart Group

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

