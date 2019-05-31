Newcrest Mining (NCM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.29

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$27.29 ($19.35) and last traded at A$27.16 ($19.26), with a volume of 2954585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$26.56 ($18.84).

The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion and a PE ratio of 61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile (ASX:NCM)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

