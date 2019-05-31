New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 51,349 Shares of McDermott International Inc (MDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,349 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDermott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,301,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,101,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after buying an additional 2,274,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,247,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after buying an additional 1,717,884 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,957,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after buying an additional 980,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,671,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 967,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDR shares. ValuEngine raised McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

MDR opened at $6.12 on Friday. McDermott International Inc has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 263.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDermott International Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

