New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 303,406 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 406,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 218,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,828,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 205,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.26.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 2.80%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 295,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $2,448,650.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,914.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $184,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,645.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,221,684 shares of company stock worth $12,256,556. 4.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

