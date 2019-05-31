New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $19,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.53%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 41,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $1,619,349.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-increases-stake-in-gaming-and-leisure-properties-inc-glpi.html.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.