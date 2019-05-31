NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) Director Buys $27,050.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Director Naeem Ghauri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,484.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Naeem Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Naeem Ghauri acquired 1,879 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $12,589.30.

On Thursday, April 4th, Naeem Ghauri acquired 5,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $5.29 on Friday. NetSol Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 81,352 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

