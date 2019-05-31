NEM Market Capitalization Tops $834.27 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. NEM has a market cap of $834.27 million and $58.75 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0927 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Poloniex, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

NEM Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, Indodax, Crex24, Binance, Poloniex, Huobi, Cryptomate, Liquid, Kuna, CoinTiger, Iquant, Bithumb, Livecoin, Kryptono, B2BX, Coinsuper, COSS, Exrates, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, OKEx, Coinbe, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Zaif and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

