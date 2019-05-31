Needham & Company LLC Increases Okta (OKTA) Price Target to $137.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.52% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $106.60 on Friday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $2,406,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 35,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $2,877,061.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,462 shares of company stock worth $54,573,997 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Okta by 524.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,003,000 after purchasing an additional 457,058 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

