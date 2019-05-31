National Bank Financial Trims Petroshale (PSH) Target Price to C$1.75

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Petroshale’s FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

CVE:PSH opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Petroshale has a 52 week low of C$0.96 and a 52 week high of C$2.31. The company has a market cap of $199.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.23 million during the quarter.

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

