National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,637,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 348,645 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ADMP shares. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Phd Carlo sold 13,292 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $30,172.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,141.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Karen K. Daniels sold 13,911 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $31,995.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,944 shares in the company, valued at $413,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,139 shares of company stock worth $194,877. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

ADMP opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.94% and a negative net margin of 239.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

