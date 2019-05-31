NanoVibronix (NAOV) vs. Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) Head to Head Comparison

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -1,856.44% -675.07% -303.09% Allied Healthcare Products -5.47% -13.86% -10.42%

This table compares NanoVibronix and Allied Healthcare Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $320,000.00 50.09 -$4.15 million N/A N/A Allied Healthcare Products $33.76 million 0.22 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

Allied Healthcare Products has higher revenue and earnings than NanoVibronix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NanoVibronix and Allied Healthcare Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

NanoVibronix has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NanoVibronix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allied Healthcare Products beats NanoVibronix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment. It also provides medical gas equipment, which comprise construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products comprising demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products, such as spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

