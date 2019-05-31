MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.78

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.78 and last traded at $71.27, with a volume of 316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research set a $81.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $177,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $443,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,212.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

