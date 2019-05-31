Morningstar (MORN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. Morningstar has a one year low of $99.67 and a one year high of $146.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $1,206,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.12, for a total transaction of $2,779,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,023,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,815,836.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 332,693 shares of company stock worth $42,469,228 over the last 90 days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,833,000 after acquiring an additional 325,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,405,000 after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,796,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.