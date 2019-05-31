Morningstar (MORN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:MORN opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. Morningstar has a one year low of $99.67 and a one year high of $146.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,833,000 after acquiring an additional 325,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,405,000 after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,796,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
