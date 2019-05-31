Shares of Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME) rose 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 780,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 194,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of $26.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Get Moneta Porcupine Mines alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/moneta-porcupine-mines-me-stock-price-up-8-3.html.

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. It has interests in 1,046 claim units each approximately 16 hectares in area, which comprise a total area of approximately 16,800 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Porcupine Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Porcupine Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.