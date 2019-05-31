Monero (XMR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $110.27 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Monero has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $110.27 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $91.01 or 0.01092792 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011974 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008037 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000551 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,014,135 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinEx, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Ovis, Graviex, Livecoin, Braziliex, BTC Trade UA, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Coinroom, Crex24, Bitlish, Instant Bitex, Binance, OKEx, Bisq, HitBTC, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Coinut, Cryptopia, Nanex, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Liquid, B2BX, Coinbe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, DragonEX, BTC-Alpha, Coindeal, Exmo, Kraken, TradeOgre, Exrates, Cryptomate, Gate.io, BitBay and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

