Mithril (MITH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.28 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Mithril has a market cap of $27.68 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, LBank, Gate.io and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00017758 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026776 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,316,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Ethfinex, BitForex, LBank, CoinExchange, Bithumb, FCoin, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

