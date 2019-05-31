Miramar Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,108.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Davis sold 192,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $15,864,081.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 484,138 shares of company stock worth $39,605,380. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

