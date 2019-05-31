MIB Coin (MIB) Market Cap Tops $1.75 Million

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $937.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027619 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000376 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,566,430 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.