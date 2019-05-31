Meggitt (MGGT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Meggitt (LON: MGGT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/30/2019 – Meggitt had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2019 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 580 ($7.58). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2019 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 599 ($7.83) to GBX 592 ($7.74). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2019 – Meggitt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock.
- 5/15/2019 – Meggitt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2019 – Meggitt is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2019 – Meggitt had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 4/30/2019 – Meggitt had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 599 ($7.83). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2019 – Meggitt had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
MGGT opened at GBX 493.60 ($6.45) on Friday. Meggitt plc has a 12-month low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.80 ($7.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.39. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65.
In other Meggitt news, insider Nancy Gioia purchased 72 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £354.96 ($463.82). Also, insider Guy Berruyer purchased 3,000 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £14,910 ($19,482.56). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,641 over the last three months.
