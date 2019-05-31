Meggitt (MGGT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Meggitt (LON: MGGT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/30/2019 – Meggitt had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2019 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 580 ($7.58). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2019 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 599 ($7.83) to GBX 592 ($7.74). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2019 – Meggitt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock.

5/15/2019 – Meggitt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on the stock.

5/14/2019 – Meggitt is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Meggitt had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/30/2019 – Meggitt had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 599 ($7.83). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Meggitt had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MGGT opened at GBX 493.60 ($6.45) on Friday. Meggitt plc has a 12-month low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.80 ($7.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.39. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65.

Get Meggitt plc alerts:

In other Meggitt news, insider Nancy Gioia purchased 72 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £354.96 ($463.82). Also, insider Guy Berruyer purchased 3,000 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £14,910 ($19,482.56). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,641 over the last three months.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.