Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.58 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $826,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/medtronic-plc-mdt-shares-sold-by-keybank-national-association-oh.html.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.