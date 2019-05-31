McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,595,773,000 after acquiring an additional 534,451 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. ValuEngine lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $121.84 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $159.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

