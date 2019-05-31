McEwen Mining (MUX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.67

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 229056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$20.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

