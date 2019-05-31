Matthew C. Tomb Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Stock

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $12,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $674,850.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,361. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

