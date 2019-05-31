Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $858,000 Stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR opened at $185.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quaker Chemical Corp has a one year low of $151.43 and a one year high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.50%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $50,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,567.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

