Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.44 Million Stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,890,000 after buying an additional 93,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,803,000 after buying an additional 34,598 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,475,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51,329 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 525,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,982,000 after purchasing an additional 72,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $329,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $112,234.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,465. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Tech Data stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $111.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

