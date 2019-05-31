MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MARKS & SPENCER/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $5.99 on Thursday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

