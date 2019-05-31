Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at $8,361,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 534.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 193,076 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,004,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,994,000 after acquiring an additional 706,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

RTN opened at $176.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $214.76.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total transaction of $98,130.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $1,748,315.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,360.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.69.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

