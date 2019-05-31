Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Manitowoc posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.28 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

In other news, CEO Barry Pennypacker sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $203,906.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron H. Ravenscroft sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $52,587.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,086.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,155,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,703,000 after buying an additional 42,801 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Manitowoc by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Manitowoc by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

MTW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 405,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $513.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.89. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $28.54.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.