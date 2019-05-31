Maintel Holdings plc (MAI) Insider Acquires £148.80 in Stock

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) insider Stuart Legg acquired 32 shares of Maintel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.43).

Shares of Maintel stock opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. Maintel Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 406.01 ($5.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 849 ($11.09).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Maintel’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Maintel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

