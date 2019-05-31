Mack Cali Realty (CLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mark-Cali have underperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past six months. Further, the trend in estimate revisions for 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Its disappointing first-quarter 2019 results reflected decline in same-store revenues and net operating income (NOI). While Mark-Cali is transforming itself by focusing on waterfront and transit-based office holdings and luxury multifamily portfolio, such plans involve significant upfront costs and will likely restrain the company’s profit margin in the near term. Also, it has been aggressively disposing non-core assets. However, the dilutive impact on earnings from such asset sales cannot be bypassed in the near term. Geographic concentration of assets and issues related to Bow Street also remain concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLI. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.73 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,220,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,991,000 after acquiring an additional 192,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 7.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,759,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,650,000 after acquiring an additional 348,400 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,676,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,563,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

