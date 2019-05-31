M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,746.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58. M/I Homes Inc has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $30.03.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

