Lovesac Co (LOVE) Director Satori Capital, Llc Sells 550,000 Shares

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $18,909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lovesac stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. Lovesac Co has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lovesac Co will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lovesac by 1,264.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 41.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Lovesac from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Lovesac from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

