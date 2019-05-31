Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (LOMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. TT International raised its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. TT International now owns 5,923,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 809,857 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 520,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 121,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,920 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the period. 36.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 439,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,902. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of -0.10.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $191.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

