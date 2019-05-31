Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 36,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 121.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $240,966.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.83 per share, with a total value of $176,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,429.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,307. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $102.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $265.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.54.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

