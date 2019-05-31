Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Upgraded to Outperform at Davy Research

Davy Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 74 ($0.97) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 71.88 ($0.94).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LLOY opened at GBX 57.64 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 67.46 ($0.88).

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 300,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £189,001.26 ($246,963.62). Also, insider Stuart Sinclair purchased 362,664 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £221,225.04 ($289,069.70).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.