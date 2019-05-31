Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,657,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $741,009.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Longbow Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $167.42 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $155.15 and a one year high of $238.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.22%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

