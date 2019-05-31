Litecoin Plus (LCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $84,152.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $84,152.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,963.69 or 2.36358946 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000152 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00066386 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,374,729 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

