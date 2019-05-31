Line (LN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Line alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Line and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Line in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Line from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,500.00.

NYSE:LN opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Line has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Line (NYSE:LN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Line had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $455.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Line will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Line by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 286,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Line by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 86,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Line by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Line by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Line (LN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.