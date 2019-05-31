Linde PLC (LIN) Receives €199.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €199.60 ($232.09).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Linde stock opened at €161.20 ($187.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a fifty-two week high of €191.80 ($223.02). The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

