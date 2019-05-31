Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Director Purchases $27,752.50 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Jason Aryeh purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.01 per share, with a total value of $27,752.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,946.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Aryeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Jason Aryeh purchased 1,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.51 per share, with a total value of $109,510.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Jason Aryeh purchased 250 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.01 per share, with a total value of $28,002.50.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Jason Aryeh purchased 250 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.51 per share, with a total value of $28,127.50.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jason Aryeh bought 202 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.51 per share, with a total value of $22,727.02.

Shares of LGND traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 283,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,406. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.56 and a twelve month high of $278.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 320.12%. The business had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

