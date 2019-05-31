Lido Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 35.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.01. 124,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,899. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $270.86.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

