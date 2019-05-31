Lear (LEA) Trading Down 5.7%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.80 and last traded at $119.03. Approximately 1,104,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 698,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.07.

Get Lear alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

Lear announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,026,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lear by 11,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,898,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,854,451 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Lear by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,424,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,772,000 after buying an additional 1,360,164 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lear by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,841,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,110,000 after buying an additional 1,659,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $339,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/lear-lea-trading-down-5-7.html.

Lear Company Profile (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.