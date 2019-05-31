Kuai Token (KT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $7.26 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00381706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.80 or 0.02251024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00157806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,512,850 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.