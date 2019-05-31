Knoll Inc (KNL) Stake Decreased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,147 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knoll were worth $29,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knoll by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knoll from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

In other news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 3,500 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $75,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,592.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 10,226 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $216,279.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 535,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $350,335. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 8,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,407. The stock has a market cap of $991.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34. Knoll Inc has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.20 million. Knoll had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knoll Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Knoll Inc (KNL) Stake Decreased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/knoll-inc-knl-stake-decreased-by-ceredex-value-advisors-llc.html.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.