Kindred Biosciences (KIN) vs. Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Critical Review

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) and Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kindred Biosciences and Arcturus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences N/A -51.68% -47.00% Arcturus Therapeutics -124.59% -132.46% -40.46%

Kindred Biosciences has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kindred Biosciences and Arcturus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences $1.97 million 162.16 -$49.69 million ($1.60) -5.12 Arcturus Therapeutics $15.75 million 4.49 -$21.78 million ($2.16) -3.04

Arcturus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kindred Biosciences. Kindred Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcturus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kindred Biosciences and Arcturus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences 0 1 8 0 2.89 Arcturus Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14

Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $16.86, suggesting a potential upside of 105.83%. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.14%. Given Arcturus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcturus Therapeutics is more favorable than Kindred Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Kindred Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Kindred Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics beats Kindred Biosciences on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. It is also developing Zimeta IV and Zimeta Oral for the control of fever in horses. In addition, the company develops KIND-016, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-014 to treat gastric ulcers in horses; epoCat, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the management of anemia in cats; KIND-011, a monoclonal antibody that targets sick or septic foals; and KIND-509, an antibody for canine inflammatory bowel disease. Further, it is developing KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs associated with equine metabolic syndrome and anti-tumor necrosis factor in septic foals; KIND-502, an IgE antibody that targets the canine counterpart of the human target for allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; and various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis, as well as interleukin antibodies and canine checkpoint inhibitors. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., CureVac AG, and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

