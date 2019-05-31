Kidman Resources (KDDRF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kidman Resources (OTCMKTS:KDDRF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDRF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday.
Kidman Resources Company Profile
