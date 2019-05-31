Kidman Resources (KDDRF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kidman Resources (OTCMKTS:KDDRF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDRF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday.

Kidman Resources Company Profile

Kidman Resources Limited explores for and develops base metals and rare earth deposits in Australia. Its flagship asset is the Mt Holland Lithium and Gold project located near Southern Cross in Western Australia. The company also explores for lead, zinc, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. Kidman Resources Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

