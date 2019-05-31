Kemper (KMPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Kemper from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE KMPR opened at $83.31 on Thursday. Kemper has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In other news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,297,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,014,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

