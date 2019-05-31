Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 31,563 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $31,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,078,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,015,097,000 after acquiring an additional 437,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,447,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,151,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,674,000 after acquiring an additional 304,832 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14,455.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,177,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,233,000 after acquiring an additional 135,035 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,445. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $186.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

In related news, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $544,128.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $712,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,421.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,797 shares of company stock worth $29,119,105. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.93.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

