Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Atrion Co. (ATRI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $73,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atrion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atrion by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Atrion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Nicholas Spaulding sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.00, for a total value of $153,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRI traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $890.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.42. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $560.65 and a twelve month high of $948.03.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.93 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Atrion Co. (ATRI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/kayne-anderson-rudnick-investment-management-llc-lowers-position-in-atrion-co-atri.html.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.